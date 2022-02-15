$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,016,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

