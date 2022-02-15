$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

