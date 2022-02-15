$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock worth $50,150,964 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,415,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $427.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.41. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $338.69 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

