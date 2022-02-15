$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

PRGO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

