$1.17 EPS Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

