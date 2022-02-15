$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.97. 1,008,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,148. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $2,075,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

