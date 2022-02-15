$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $1,622,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Logitech International by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Logitech International by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 64,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. 385,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.