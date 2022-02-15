1,000,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Bought by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGUU remained flat at $$10.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. Argus Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

