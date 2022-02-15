10,293 Shares in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tuya stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83. Tuya Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
