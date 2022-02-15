$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report sales of $109.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $51.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $408.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 66,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 45,218 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

BHR opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.73.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

