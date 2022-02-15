$112.33 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $112.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.21 million and the highest is $121.73 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $112.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $437.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $447.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $430.45 million, with estimates ranging from $268.18 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

GLNG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,385. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $7,134,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $6,195,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $6,086,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

