$121.25 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post sales of $121.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.34 million and the highest is $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $116.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $482.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.07 million to $492.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $498.13 million, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $515.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 190,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

