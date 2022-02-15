$14.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post $14.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.47 billion and the highest is $14.83 billion. Accenture reported sales of $12.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $59.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.18. 8,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,848. Accenture has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

