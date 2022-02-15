$14.86 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $61.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average is $246.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $170.13 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.