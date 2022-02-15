$14.86 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $61.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average is $246.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $170.13 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.