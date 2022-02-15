1,543,024 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,543,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,687,000. Meta Platforms comprises 9.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.78 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

