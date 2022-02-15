17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Critical Contrast

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 999.34%. Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.08%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -83.53% -117.14% -59.28% Arco Platform -12.40% -6.21% -2.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.38 -$205.35 million ($5.70) -0.26 Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.05 $3.26 million ($0.43) -45.74

Arco Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arco Platform beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.