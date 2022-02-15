170,966 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of RE/MAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $575.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

