$175.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post $175.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.07 million to $176.30 million. Lovesac posted sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 292,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,141. The company has a market cap of $722.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,718,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,977 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

