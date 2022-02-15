19,069 Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Movado Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,975,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $881.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

