19,108 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $64,967,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

