$2.06 EPS Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $1.47. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.57.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 764 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.26, for a total transaction of $250,790.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Lennox International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Lennox International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lennox International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,763,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LII stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $265.87. 767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,693. Lennox International has a one year low of $260.32 and a one year high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

