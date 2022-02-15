$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $16.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

