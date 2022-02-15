$2.95 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report $2.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the highest is $3.20 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

PROF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $10,056,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $195.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.