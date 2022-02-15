$223.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post sales of $223.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.30 million and the highest is $225.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $203.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $882.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $895.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $926.36 million, with estimates ranging from $914.60 million to $932.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 1,972,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

