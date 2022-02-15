25,243 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

