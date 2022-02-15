$262.35 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report sales of $262.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.19 million and the lowest is $246.29 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.10. 208,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,471. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after acquiring an additional 259,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after acquiring an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

