$3.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $16.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $353.26. 3,552,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,665. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.18. The company has a market cap of $368.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

