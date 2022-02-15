$3.38 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post earnings per share of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

