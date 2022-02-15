$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in FOX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 32,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

