$3.88 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report $3.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $33.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $41.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $103.42 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $147.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,453,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,218,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 164,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
