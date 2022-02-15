332 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

