$36.83 Million in Sales Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to report sales of $36.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.65 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $33.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $128.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $197.96 million, with estimates ranging from $164.46 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

SDGR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.