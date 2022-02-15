3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDDX opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

