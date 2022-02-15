3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.14.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $155.36 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.