3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.75. 3M has a 12-month low of $155.36 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 518,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

