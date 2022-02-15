3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.150-$10.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.71 billion-$36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.98 billion.3M also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.65 EPS.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $158.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.75. 3M has a 12-month low of $155.36 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

