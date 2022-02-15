3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.15-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to $35.71-36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.73 billion.3M also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.650 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $158.01. 4,633,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $155.36 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

