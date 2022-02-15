$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $4.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $18.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,816,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

