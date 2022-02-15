$40.03 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $40.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $57.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $180.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,427. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.57. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

