$431.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $431.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.58. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $115.13 and a one year high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after buying an additional 147,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,090,000 after buying an additional 378,523 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

