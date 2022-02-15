47,205 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,194 shares of company stock worth $3,031,993. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

