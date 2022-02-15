$480.10 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post sales of $480.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.20 million and the highest is $487.80 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $396.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,968. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.93. 601,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

