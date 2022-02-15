4,889 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.