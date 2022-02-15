$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Ross Stores stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

