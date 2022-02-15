500,000 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Purchased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 8,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

