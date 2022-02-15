5,170 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $737,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 806.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,886 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 15.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $7,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,486 shares of company stock worth $266,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.