55,000 Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth $237,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth $516,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $604.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.