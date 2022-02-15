563,934 Shares in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 563,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

