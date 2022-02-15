62,500 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAQC stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

