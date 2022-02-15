$686.07 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce sales of $686.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

